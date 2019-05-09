Carmella R. "Poggy" (DiOrio) Garner, 91, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home. She was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late John Edward and Elizabeth Falcone DiOrio. She was a member of St. Bruno Church. In addition to working in the food service department at Westmoreland Community College, she also helped her sister-in-law at the former Villa Maria Pizza in South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip C. Garner, on Nov. 22, 2018; brother, Frank DiOrio; and three sisters, Susan Mull, Mary Testa and Adeline Egner. She is survived by her four children, Philip Garner, of Moscow, Idaho, and Phylis DeFloria (Jerry), Gregory Garner (Laura) and Elizabeth Leonard, all of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Alex Garner, Naomi Hashimoto (Daniel), Nick Garner, Maris Leonard, Bruce Leonard Jr., Jamaar Prichett, Mateo Garner and Vienna Garner; brother, Edward DiOrio, and sister, Ada "Chic" Capozoli, both of Greensburg; three sisters-in-law, Linda Dobies (Stanley), of South Greensburg, Marie Garner, of Chicago, and Pat DiOrio, of Ligonier; two brothers-in-law, Vince Piccolo and Anthony Testa, both of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Carmella from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to [email protected] Hospice, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank their mother's special caregivers, Heather Plows and Dorothy Guidas, for their loving and caring support.