Carmella R. Neil, 93, of Greensburg, passed away surrounded by family Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Delmont, a daughter of the late Camillo and Mary Ranieri. She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and the former Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1946. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an operating room nurse at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, the Pittsburgh Hospital Nursing Alumni, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Seton 306, St. Luke Society of the Diocese of Greensburg, Cathedral Active Seniors, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and the of America. She was also instrumental with the Rev. John Cavanaugh in the founding of the original St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, in Delmont. In addition to her parents, "Carmie" was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Jesse B. Neil; her sister, Marie Rosatti; and brothers, Anthony "Tony", James and Louis Ranieri. She is survived by her son, David A. Neil; daughter, Patricia A. Neil; and her eternal "sweethearts"; granddaughters, Calli-Marie and Alessandra, all of Greensburg. In addition, she is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a first-generation Italian "coal miner's daughter" whose pride, love and devotion to her heritage, family and friends was truly boundless. She always believed in the inherent good of people, defended their frailties and was the perpetual shoulder of council, guidance and comfort to those in need. Even as cancer waged its unforgiving war, she never lost her faith or hope, and somehow found the strength to rise again and again. Carmie fought the good fight. To those of us who were blessed to stand in her light, whether for a minute or a lifetime, we should not remember how she died but how she lovingly, courageously and gloriously lived.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. There will be no visitation Thursday, July 4, 2019. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Her family extends their deepest appreciation to her doctors and especially those nursing angels who cared for her so lovingly at the Hillman Cancer Center, the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 2 to July 3, 2019