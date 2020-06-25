Carmen Iovino
1940 - 2020
A life that began in a small town outside of Naples, Italy, March 8, 1940, ended peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, for Carmen Iovino, with his wife of 57 years by his side. Carmen immigrated with his mother and siblings to the U.S. in 1954 and began a new life. He grew up in Swissvale and met his wife, Marcella, in North Braddock. They eventually moved to Delmont, which they have called home for 50 years. Carmen was a plumber, first for Plumbers Local 27 before spending 25 years at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who built his own cabin in the mountains and loved to share his homemade limoncello with anyone who stopped by his home for a visit. He is survived by Marcella, his son, Jim (Lea), and granddaughter, Ani, as well as his brother, Frank (Mary Ann), sister, Frances (Keith), and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Dorothy; brothers, Anthony and Salvatore, and sister, Philomena. If interested, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. Private arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Online condolences may be given at www.Bash-NiedFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
