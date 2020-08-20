Carmen Leffler, 96, of Export, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Family Hospice in Pittsburgh. She was born April 3, 1924, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Samuel W. and Ana Goiri Bush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy C. Leffler, and a sister, Mary Hart. Carmen was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle Church in Delmont. Prior to retirement, she was a phone operator for United Telephone Company in Warsaw, Ind. She was also a member of the Veterans Breakfast Club and worked at Rite Aid in Delmont. Carmen is survived by four children, Ann (Brent) Harder, Jane Leffler, Deborah Selanders and Michele (William) Whitcroft; and eight grandchildren, Brandi, Jason, Shane, Stacy, Matt, Leah, Liz and Stephanie. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday in St. John Baptist De La Salle Church, Delmont. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to www.veteransbreakfastclub.org
.