|
|
Carol Anne (Peffer) Bash, 77, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, after suffering with dementia. She was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Betz) Peffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Peffer, and a sister, Sharon J. Simko. Our beautiful Carol, who had beautiful blue eyes and complexion, will always be remembered by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald E. Bash, of Ligonier; daughter, Robyn Cavallo and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe; son, John W. Bash, of Greenville, S.C.; two lovely granddaughters, Noelle and Gabrielle Cavallo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019