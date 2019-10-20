Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Carol A. Bash


1941 - 2019
Carol A. Bash Obituary
Carol Anne (Peffer) Bash, 77, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, after suffering with dementia. She was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Betz) Peffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Peffer, and a sister, Sharon J. Simko. Our beautiful Carol, who had beautiful blue eyes and complexion, will always be remembered by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald E. Bash, of Ligonier; daughter, Robyn Cavallo and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe; son, John W. Bash, of Greenville, S.C.; two lovely granddaughters, Noelle and Gabrielle Cavallo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019
