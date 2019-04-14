Carol Ann Batenburg, 70, of North Huntingdon, passed away, Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Ruth Walko Frank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Abram Batenburg; her brother, William Frank Jr.; and brother-in-law, Fred van der Veen. Carol is survived by her daughter, Brenda Batenburg; a son-in-law, Curtis Beeson; a grandson, John Bram Beeson; siblings, Joseph (Anne) Frank, Karen (Ron) Steenwijk, Gerald (Brenda Susie) Frank, and Tina Flickinger; sisters-in-law, Nel Batenburg, and Rebecca Frank; and several nieces and nephews. Carol was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, and later studied nursing at Westmoreland Hospital. After graduating, she worked as a nurse at Latrobe Hospital. Later she earned a degree in retailing and worked at various stores in the area. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church for over 40 years and also sang in the choir. She had recently moved to North Huntingdon and was a member of St. Barbara's Church.

Family and friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.