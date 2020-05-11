Carol A. Brenner
Carol Ann Brenner, 75, of West Deer Township, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence. She was a daughter of the late James and Mary (Krapp) Cunningham and was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Pittsburgh. She worked for the former West Penn Hat and Cap, Tarentum, and was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Arthur J. Brenner; son, Mark P. (Amy) Brenner Sr., of East Deer; grandchildren, Amber (Nate) Delaney, Megan (Chris) Hitchens, Mark P. Brenner Jr., Michelle Brenner, Ashley (Billy) Orris and Sarah Brenner; great-grandchildren, Molly, Ryleigh, Maci, Keegan and one expected great-granddaughter; siblings, Nancy Cunningham, James Cunningham and Rose Kemerer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved son Arthur "Mike" Brenner. Funeral services were held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Carol will be laid to rest next to her son, Mike, at Lakewood Memorial Park, Indiana Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.
