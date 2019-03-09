Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Carol A. Dansak


Carol A. Dansak Obituary
Carol A. Dansak, 72, of Rostraver Township, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born July 4, 1946, in Fellsburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Christine A. (Schwindling) Berg. Carol was an engineering technician with both Westinghouse and Bombardier. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in West Newton, where she was financial secretary, a member of WELCA, West Newton Women's Club, and enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed square dancing with her husband. She is survived by her husband, George E. Dansak; and daughter, Pamela Dansak, of Redlands, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Brooks; and brother, Floyd Berg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 9, 2019
