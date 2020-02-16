|
Carol A. (Vickerman) Miles, 73, of Emsworth, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Miles. She is survived by her loving siblings Dawn Mann, Eric Owens (Joanne Oxner), Andrea Morse (Tom) and Leigh Parker; nieces Sara Easterday (Adam), Ali Herr, and nephew Tyler Morse; also survived by many other loving family and friends. Carol was a longtime employee of the US Postal Service. She will be remembered for her kind, generous heart. Per Carol's wishes, arrangements are private. Arrangements are by H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME INC., Ross Township. Memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Friends (thinkingoutsidethecage.org).