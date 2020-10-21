1/1
Carol A. Ross
1946 - 2020-10-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Ross, 74, of Greensburg, died at home, surrounded by her family, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Connellsville, daughter of the late Chalmer and Doris Gray Baker. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Jeannette. Prior to retirement, she was an RN at Westmoreland and Latrobe Hospitals. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Victoria Ross; and a brother, Thomas Baker. Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert D. Ross; two sons, Robert D. (Tammi) Ross Jr., of Greensburg, and Michael J. (Karen) Ross, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kristin (Joe) Bartus, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Emily, Justin, Rebekah, Jacob, Bobby III, Matthew and Elliott; a brother, Bruce Baker, of Nashville, Tenn.; and her beloved dog, Lily. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Baptist Church, 1015 Lowry Ave., Jeannette. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved