Carol A. Ross, 74, of Greensburg, died at home, surrounded by her family, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Connellsville, daughter of the late Chalmer and Doris Gray Baker. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Jeannette. Prior to retirement, she was an RN at Westmoreland and Latrobe Hospitals. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Victoria Ross; and a brother, Thomas Baker. Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert D. Ross; two sons, Robert D. (Tammi) Ross Jr., of Greensburg, and Michael J. (Karen) Ross, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kristin (Joe) Bartus, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Emily, Justin, Rebekah, Jacob, Bobby III, Matthew and Elliott; a brother, Bruce Baker, of Nashville, Tenn.; and her beloved dog, Lily. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Baptist Church, 1015 Lowry Ave., Jeannette. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.