Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw, 82, of Sarver, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, surrounded by her family. Born May 7, 1938 in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Fahr (Wylie) Simpson. She worked for over 30 years and retired from Du-Co Ceramics. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who always wanted the best for her children. She enjoyed spending time fishing and singing karaoke. She loved her trips to the casino and the thrill of gambling. She was a feisty woman with a bold personality who touched the lives of all who knew her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; and sidekick, Lois J. Doerr; and her two brothers, George F. Simpson and Louis C. Simpson. She is survived by her four sons, Butch Shaw, of Sarver, Rick Shaw, of Sarver, Louis (Val) Shaw, of Saxonburg, and Russ Shaw, of Sarver; her daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Wilson, of Butler; her sister, Joy Howard, of Ligonier; her 11 grandchildren, Pernell (Allison) Shaw, Travis (Alyssa) Shaw, Wesley (Erin) Shaw, Nicholle (Troy) Reinsel, Lindsay Shaw, Kylie (Josh) Haupt, Stacey (Joe Cole) Shaw, Garrett Shaw, Carl Shaw, Ashley (Dakota) Collins, and Caitlin Shaw; and her two great-grandchildren, Tiegan and Calder. She also leaves many other friends and family, who will sadly miss her. The family would like to thank the Crane Hospice Care Team and staff at Sunnyview for their support during this difficult time. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Young Funeral Home, Ltd. Private burial will take place in West Sunbury Union Cemetery in West Sunbury. www.youngfuneralhomes.com
