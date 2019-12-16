|
Carol A. Steigerwald, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was a beautiful soul who was loved by all who met her. Carol is survived by three children, Susan and husband Joe Hixon, of Wilkins Township, Carol King, of Hunker, and Leroy Woodfill, of Trafford; and three grandchildren, Noelle Soisson, Nicole Nania and Amanda and her husband Ian Ferree. She is also survived by seven well-loved great-grandchildren, Dylan, Aliyah, Mya, Logan, Piper, Kylee and Leesa. Carol will be deeply missed by her family.
Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Word of Life Church in Greensburg followed by a celebration of life luncheon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019