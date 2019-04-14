Home

Carol A. Venzon


Carol A. Venzon Obituary
Carol A. Venzon, 82, formerly of Manor, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home. She was born Jan. 19, 1937, a daughter of the late Frank and Flora (Young) Kundman. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Venzon; a son, Joseph Scott Venzon; a great-grandson, Michael Collier; and a sister, Linda Peters. She is survived by a son, Frank Venzon and his wife, Lora, of Greensburg; a daughter, Karen Hoffman, of Jeannette; six grandchildren, Hollie Schreiber, Heather Collier (Michael), Ashley Venzon, Larry Hoffman, Chris Hoffman and Haley Hoffman (Tommie Horner); ten great-grandchildren, Dominick, Seth, Paisun, Colton, Jeremy, Amanda, Serenity, Damian, Skylar and Jeffrey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019
