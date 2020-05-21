Carol Brammell
Carol "Jane" (Lyon) Brammell, 88, of Harrison City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Carol is survived by her beloved spouse of 67 years, Lawrence; three sons, John Lawrence Brammell, David Allen Brammell and Mark Douglas (wife, Patrician Ann) Brammell, all of Penn Township; five grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha Nichols, David, Amy and Joshua Brammell; great-grandchildren, Madison, Alison, Evelyn, Sydney and Alyza; sister, the late Joan (surviving spouse, Clifford) Lyon; and brothers-in-law, Robert, Russell, and the late Roy Jr. and Ronald Brammell. A private family visitation will be held Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City (724-744-2721), with private services Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at Community Church at a later date. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made, if desired, to the Community Church Food Bank, 3487 State Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642; or Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.
