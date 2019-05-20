Home

Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carol E. Carnera Obituary
Carol Elaine Carnera, 74, of Latrobe, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John L. and Ethel (Hudson) Hampton. She was proud to have driven in the Powder Puff Derby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carnera; a daughter, Candy Carnera; two brothers, Jimmy and Ricky Hampton; and an aunt, Dorothy Hudson. She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Jo Waller, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Carnera, Darrell Hatfield, Terrill Hatfield, Chardonnay Hatfield, Dorothy Poulson, Steven Trent, Johnny Trent and Roy Daniels Jr.; and numerous great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home. To send online condolences or make a memorial donation, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2019
