Carol F. Querry, 88, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Gilliland Reesey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delwyn Querry; two sons, Brian Querry and Michael Durso; siblings, John, William, Robert, and Edwin Reesey and a stepmother, Dora Reesey. She is survived by five children, Dan Durso (Susy), of Greensburg, Paul Hoffman (Karen), of North Carolina, Donnie Fox and Lori Shafer, of Greensburg, Cathy Cobaugh of Jeannette, and David Querry (Laurie), of Greensburg, grandchildren, Nathan, Ashley, Josh, Carol, Nevaeh, Arrington, Paul, Brandi, DJ, Jimmy, Zach, Joey, Steven and Tina; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Reesey, of Annville, James Reesey, of Coral Springs, Fla., Bonnie Wentz, of Johnstown, Shirley Ciszkowski, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Gerald Lane, of Elizabeth, Frank Lane, of Madison, and Bonnie Soyster, of Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in Richland Cemetery, Johnstown. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
