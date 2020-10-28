Carol (Lueschen-Symons) Georgulis, 79, of Rostraver Township, passed away peacefully to go home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born Dec. 22, 1940. Originally from Illinois, Carol married John Symons, of Rostraver, where they moved to and started their family. She was employed by the Illinois Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and Fox Grocery Company (now SuperValu), in Belle Vernon. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years, where she devoted her time singing in the choir, was a member of the Women's Missionary Society, assisted with the Children's VBS and numerous other church events. Carol was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her joy was her grandchildren, whom she cherished and adored. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren (including many sleepovers!), working in her flower gardens, making arts and crafts. She really enjoyed watching her favorite bird, the Cardinal. She is survived by her two sons and their families, Chris (Vicky) Symons and Dakota and Wyatt; Kurt (Darlene) Symons and Rachael, Jessie and Hannah; stepchildren, Annette Boyer and Michael and Patrick; Brian (Jennifer) Georgulis and Paul (Elise) Georgulis, Anastasia (Travis) Goodick and Alex Seiler; Chris (Amy) Georgulis and Noah and Luke; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen (George) Lewis; sister-in-law, Nancy Lueschen; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her closest friend, Karen Fao, who was like a daughter to her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Selma Lueschen; her brother, Carl Lueschen; her beloved first husband, John P. Symons; her dear aunt-in-law, Mary (Lib) Elizabeth Jenion; son-in-law, Mike Boyer; and her second husband, James Georgulis. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Plummer School Road, West Newton, for a funeral service with Pastor Michael Krentz officiating. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions to Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Plummer School Road, West Newton, PA 15089. Everyone attending the visitation and services must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time.