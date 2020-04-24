|
|
Carol J. Barkley, 75, of Latrobe, formerly of Youngwood, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in The Grove at Latrobe. She was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Richard and Millicent (Blystone) Kemp. Prior to retirement, she had been the owner and operator of the Carol Clark Beauty Shop, South Greensburg. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, William Clark, Richard Henkle and William Barkley; and her brother, Richard Kemp. She is survived by her brother, Harry Kemp and wife, Linda, of New Alexandria; two sisters, Elizabeth Small, of California, and Margaret Matusak, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.