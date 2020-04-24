Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Barkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Barkley


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Barkley Obituary
Carol J. Barkley, 75, of Latrobe, formerly of Youngwood, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in The Grove at Latrobe. She was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Richard and Millicent (Blystone) Kemp. Prior to retirement, she had been the owner and operator of the Carol Clark Beauty Shop, South Greensburg. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, William Clark, Richard Henkle and William Barkley; and her brother, Richard Kemp. She is survived by her brother, Harry Kemp and wife, Linda, of New Alexandria; two sisters, Elizabeth Small, of California, and Margaret Matusak, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -