Carol J. Hall


1941 - 07
Carol J. Hall Obituary
Carol J. Hall, 77, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home. She was born July 11, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Sally Ruble Hall. Carol was an avid reader and worked for Mike Petrillo Auto Sales for over 40 years. She is survived by her sister, Judith Wingrove; and two nieces, Guinevere Shapiola (Michael), and Erin Learn, all of South Bend, Ind.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Carol from 6 to 7 p.m., the time of services, Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Carol's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019
