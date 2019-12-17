|
|
Carol Jean (Raymond) Lagnese, 82, of Harrison City, formerly of Braddock, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Marie and Nicholas Raymond; and wife of 57 years of the late Andy Lagnese Sr. Carol was the loving mother of John (Becky), Andrew Jr. (Kelly Jo), and Auggie (Renee); loving Baba of Dan, Nick, Ryan, Alea, Colton, Aubree, Carissa, Gionni, and Angelina; and sister of the late Chuck Raymond. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Carol worked at the University of Pittsburgh in the Department of Physics and Astronomy for 19 years. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, where she was an extraordinary minister, a member of the church Committee of Caring, former member of Ladies' Guild, and Young at Heart. Carol was an avid crocheter and reader, and loved all animals, especially her little Yorkie, Sandy.
To honor Carol's wishes, there will not be any public viewing. Service and burial in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 17, 2019