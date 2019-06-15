Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ressler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Ressler


1925 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol J. Ressler Obituary
Carol Jeanne Ressler, daughter of James Henry and Pearl Isabel Cross, of Penn, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Hospice House of St. Mary's in Callaway, Md., after a long and debilitating illness. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and by her brother, Jack Warren Cross, of Memphis, Tenn. Born Aug. 19, 1925, she led a long and productive life as a mother and member of her community. A member of the Jeannette Senior High School Class of 1943, Carol spent most of her adult life in Jeannette, before moving to Maryland in 2011 to be with her family. She worked as a bookkeeper and a clerk for General Tire and Rubber Co. in Jeannette before retiring in 1987. Carol was a diligent and faithful member of Jeannette Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, serving as bookkeeper. She also played the piano, loved gardening and devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her sons, James Ressler, of Swan Point, Md., and Thomas Ressler, of Alexandria, Va., both graduates of JSHS; her daughters-in-law, Teresa Ressler and Joy Scott Ressler; and three grandchildren, Mattie, Gregory and Hayley Ressler.
Friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jeannette Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 437 Guy St., Jeannette. The service will be followed by a dinner in Carol's memory. Her remains will be interred in her family burial plot at Brush Creek Cemetery in nearby Irwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, and/or the Hospice House of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.