Carol Jeanne Ressler, daughter of James Henry and Pearl Isabel Cross, of Penn, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Hospice House of St. Mary's in Callaway, Md., after a long and debilitating illness. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and by her brother, Jack Warren Cross, of Memphis, Tenn. Born Aug. 19, 1925, she led a long and productive life as a mother and member of her community. A member of the Jeannette Senior High School Class of 1943, Carol spent most of her adult life in Jeannette, before moving to Maryland in 2011 to be with her family. She worked as a bookkeeper and a clerk for General Tire and Rubber Co. in Jeannette before retiring in 1987. Carol was a diligent and faithful member of Jeannette Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, serving as bookkeeper. She also played the piano, loved gardening and devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her sons, James Ressler, of Swan Point, Md., and Thomas Ressler, of Alexandria, Va., both graduates of JSHS; her daughters-in-law, Teresa Ressler and Joy Scott Ressler; and three grandchildren, Mattie, Gregory and Hayley Ressler.

Friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jeannette Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 437 Guy St., Jeannette. The service will be followed by a dinner in Carol's memory. Her remains will be interred in her family burial plot at Brush Creek Cemetery in nearby Irwin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, and/or the Hospice House of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 15 to June 16, 2019