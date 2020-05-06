Carol Jean Soule, of Murrysville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Carol was born Oct. 10, 1946, in New London, Conn., to Jean (Marsters) and William C. Peck. She lived in New London for seven years, spending many wonderful days with her grandparents and aunts until moving to East Brunswick, N.J., in 1952.She was a 1964 graduate of East Brunswick High School and attended Lawrence and Memorial Hospital's Nursing Program in New London for one year before moving to Petaluma, Calif. A few years later, she moved to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She's resided in Murrysville since 1985. Carol worked various nursing positions in California and Saratoga Springs, but later transitioned to law. She worked for legal firms in Saratoga Springs and Greensburg, retiring in 2000. Carol was a loving Christian and was involved in many church activities, most recently at Faith United Methodist Church, in Delmont. Carol was most proud of her children and grandchildren, whom she loved so deeply. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, William T. Soule; her son, Darren Lee MacIntosh and his wife, Christine, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; her son, Jeffrey William MacIntosh and his wife, Rachel, of Manor, Pa.; her grandchildren, Brandon Lee MacIntosh and his wife, Amber, and Christian Lee MacIntosh, all of Saratoga Springs, and Joseph William MacIntosh, of Manor; her sister, Lynn A. Nemetz, of Leesburg, Va.; and close cousins and many friends. Carol was predeceased by her parents; her brother-in-law, Richard H. Nemetz; and her in-laws, Julius and Elsie Soule. She will never be forgotten and will be forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements are being handled by HART FUNERAL HOME in Murrysville. Due to the corona virus, a memorial service will be held at a future date. A private burial will take place at Comstock Cemetery in Montville, Conn. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Carol's name to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.