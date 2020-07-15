1/
Carol K. Schaefer
1943 - 2020
Carol K. Schaefer, 77, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born May 23, 1943, in Fremont, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernie and Majorie (Herr) Schuett. Carol worked in office administration for several local businesses, with her longest employment being Leaseway Transportation of New Stanton. In her younger years, she enjoyed skiing and golf. Later in life she was happy to travel, especially to Aruba, the west coast and Alaska. She is survived by her son, Brandon Schaefer and wife, Heather, of Greensburg, and her beloved grandchildren, Anderson and Emily. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband, William E. "Doc" Schaefer, whom she was married to for 42 years; her sister, Marilyn Harpel, and her brother-in-law, Matthew "Butch" Harpel. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cheryl Kay Foundation, 661 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
