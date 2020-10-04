1/
Carol L. Bollinger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Louise (Cochran) Bollinger, 72, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Woodhaven Care Center. She was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Alvin and Jeanie Bonosky Cochran. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy (Cochran) Prunty. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Fidei, Matthew Bollinger, and Amanda Frischkorn; her grandchildren, Genevieve and Emily Fidei, Bailey Chunik, Alana and Cameron Frischkorn; and former husband, Craig Bollinger. Carol was the most loving, caring, compassionate, funny woman you could have met. She welcomed everyone into her heart and home. She always had a smile on her face and loved to talk and laugh. She loved to cook and when she was working, would cook for the entire staff every Wednesday. Animals always brought her joy as well. Carol worked for Cleveland Price in Trafford for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, with a blessing service at 5 p.m. officiated by Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice from St. Agnes Church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved