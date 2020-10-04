Carol Louise (Cochran) Bollinger, 72, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Woodhaven Care Center. She was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Alvin and Jeanie Bonosky Cochran. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy (Cochran) Prunty. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Fidei, Matthew Bollinger, and Amanda Frischkorn; her grandchildren, Genevieve and Emily Fidei, Bailey Chunik, Alana and Cameron Frischkorn; and former husband, Craig Bollinger. Carol was the most loving, caring, compassionate, funny woman you could have met. She welcomed everyone into her heart and home. She always had a smile on her face and loved to talk and laugh. She loved to cook and when she was working, would cook for the entire staff every Wednesday. Animals always brought her joy as well. Carol worked for Cleveland Price in Trafford for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, with a blessing service at 5 p.m. officiated by Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice from St. Agnes Church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
