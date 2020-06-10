Carol M. Hart
1934 - 2020
Carol Marie (Pivik) Hart, 85, of Delmont, most recently residing at Concordia Ridgewood of Plum, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1934, in North Bessemer, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary M. Gazelle Pivik. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt that cherished time she spent with her children, grandchildren and other family members. She worked various secretarial and administrative jobs, but, is most remembered for being kind, generous and loving. Carol loved reading mysteries and westerns and frequently visited the Delmont Library and Mystery Lovers Bookshop, in Oakmont. In addition to her parents, she wa preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carl Rittmeyer; brothers and sisters, Chalmer (Betty) Pivik, Orvin (Jean) Pivik, Mary (Richard) Braun, Gloria (Nicholas) Vuletich, Mildred (Vincent) McGowan, Verna (Paul) Flanders and Elmer and Carolyn Pivik; and a sister-in-law, Corine Pivik. Carol is survived by two children, Lisa C. Rittmeyer, of Plum, and James (Heather) Hart, of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Carl (Nina) Rittmeyer III, Amanda (Dave) Rittmeyer, Daniel (Samantha) Rittmeyer and Mary, Anna and Genevieve Hart; one great-grandchild, Danicka; a brother, Joseph Pivik; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Deacon Herbert E. Riley Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to www.delmontlibrary.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
