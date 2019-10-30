|
|
Carol P. (Primozic) Mazzoni, 78, of White Valley, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Transitions Health Care in North Huntingdon. She was born Nov. 23, 1940, in White Valley, a daughter of the late William L. and Frances P. (Previc) Primozic. Carol was a retired office manager for the former Manordale Service Center in Murrysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. "Jim" Mazzoni; and a sister, Janet Rhoades. Carol is survived by her loving children, Keith M. Mazzoni, of Delmont, and Daniel J. Mazzoni, of White Valley; adored granddaughter, Aubrie Mazzoni, of New Alexandria; and devoted siblings, William Primozic, of San Francisco, and Ellen Breznik, of Delmont. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday in Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Carol's name to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. For directions, to send flowers, or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2019