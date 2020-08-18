1/1
Carol Salerno
1958 - 2020
Carol (DiLuigi) Salerno, 62, of Harwick, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born June 6, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to her parents, the late Ralph and Rita Christy DiLiugi. Carol worked as an administrative assistant at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. The loves of her life were her granddaughter, Megan, and her son, Matt. Carol enjoyed photography, making masks for the pandemic, estate sales and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her loving son, Matthew (Joyce) Salerno, and granddaughter, Megan, of Penn Hills; sister, Kathy Campbell; brother, Ralph (Maryann) DiLuigi, sister, Jeanne (Bill) Cotter, as well as nieces and nephews, Michelle (Chris) Dulovich, Luke DiLuigi, Nick (Katrina) Cotter, Christy (Jason) Mineweaser and Laura Cotter (Travis and Zakara Day). Mrs. Salerno's services and interment are private for her immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
August 18, 2020
Matt,
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
With Sincere Sympathy,
Jim and Rhea Buccigrossi
Jim and Rhea Buccigrossi
August 17, 2020
Matt,
My deepest sympathy to you, Joyce and Megan along with the DiLuigi's. Your mom was a good person through and through. Her eyes lit up when one mentioned our Megan. She was a good sister in law and friend. Pap thought the world of Carol. Please know he will watch over her. All my love, Aunt Rose
Rose Salerno
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
