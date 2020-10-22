1/
Carol Shoman
1944 - 2020
Carol Shoman, 76, of Washington, Pa., died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born July 10, 1944, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Harry and Jean (Sethman) Cornell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Shoman Sr.; and sisters, Norma Ciocca and Elaine Cornell. Surviving are a son, James (Amy) Shoman Jr., of Washington; two sisters, Judy Cornell, of West Newton, and Karen Cornell, of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren, Brooke, Lindsy, James III and Laci; one great-grandchild, Kamden; and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will be held in Olive Branch Cemetery, Smithton, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES LTD., Washington. Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
