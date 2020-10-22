Carol Shoman, 76, of Washington, Pa., died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born July 10, 1944, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Harry and Jean (Sethman) Cornell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Shoman Sr.; and sisters, Norma Ciocca and Elaine Cornell. Surviving are a son, James (Amy) Shoman Jr., of Washington; two sisters, Judy Cornell, of West Newton, and Karen Cornell, of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren, Brooke, Lindsy, James III and Laci; one great-grandchild, Kamden; and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will be held in Olive Branch Cemetery, Smithton, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES LTD., Washington. Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com
.