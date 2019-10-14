Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ginardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol W. Ginardi


1937 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol W. Ginardi Obituary
Carol W. Ginardi, 82, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1937, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Hitchens) Wabrick. Carol was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. She worked for Ginardi Catering and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Charles A. Ginardi Sr.; mother of Joni Lee, of South Carolina, Charles A. Ginardi Jr., of Irwin, Gina L. Ginardi, of Irwin, and Anita Wallace, of South Carolina; grandmother of Jen, Charla, Ashley, Chelsea, Ryan, Hayley and Leah; and great-grandmother of nine. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Wabrick, Kenneth Wabrick and Dewayne Wabrick.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, William B. Schleifer, supervisor, and William Brian Schleifer, funeral director. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, with Pastor Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
Everyone please meet at the church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now