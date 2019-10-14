|
|
Carol W. Ginardi, 82, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1937, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Hitchens) Wabrick. Carol was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. She worked for Ginardi Catering and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Charles A. Ginardi Sr.; mother of Joni Lee, of South Carolina, Charles A. Ginardi Jr., of Irwin, Gina L. Ginardi, of Irwin, and Anita Wallace, of South Carolina; grandmother of Jen, Charla, Ashley, Chelsea, Ryan, Hayley and Leah; and great-grandmother of nine. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Wabrick, Kenneth Wabrick and Dewayne Wabrick.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, William B. Schleifer, supervisor, and William Brian Schleifer, funeral director. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, with Pastor Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
Everyone please meet at the church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019