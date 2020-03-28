Home

Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Carole H. Thalman


1955 - 2020
Carole H. Thalman Obituary
Carole H. (Goodiski) Thalman, 64, of Jefferson Township, formerly of Indiana Township, Rural Ridge, went home to the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 16, 1955, in New Kensington, to the late Stanley F. and Audrey (Mastowski) Goodiski. Carole graduated from Fox Chapel High School in 1973. She was a devoted homemaker, caring for her family. Carole enjoyed camping, trips to the casino, trips to the Pittsburgh Zoo, though loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, James M. Thalman; her children, Jennifer A. (Shane) Connor, of Concord Township, Kristy J. Thalman, of Verona, and Benjamin J. Thalman, at home; her grandchildren, Destiny, Dolores, James and Ireland; her great-grandchildren, Aurora, Adrian and Desmond; her sister, Pamela E. (Danny) Lehman, of Lower Burrell; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley E. Goodiski and his wife, Darbie Goodiski. With the present health crisis, a private family viewing and service was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, with the Rev. Richard E. Wise officiating. She was laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. The family asked that memorial contributions be sent, in her memory, to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Attn: Development Department, One Wild Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
