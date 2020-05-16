Carole Joyce Ulery Galley, 79, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home, after a long-fought battle with heart disease. She was born March 20, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Emerson and Leona Ulery, who had lived in Buckeye. She was also predeceased by her brother, Clifford Ulery, who had lived in Mt. Pleasant, and his wife, Kathy Ulery; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Ulery, who had also lived in Mt. Pleasant. Carole is survived by her husband, Larry R. Galley, whom she married July 21, 1962. They were constant companions and were together at the end of her journey. Carole is also survived by her son, Scott Galley and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Galley, of Scottdale, and her son, Brian Galley, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Gary Ulery, of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Gloria Cannon and brother-in-law, Robert Cannon, of Edinboro. She also leaves behind her niece, Erin Ulery Gilbert and family, of Castle Rock, Colo., and nephew, Adam Ulery and family, of Richmond, Va., who were her godchildren and both brought her such joy and love; and nephews, David Cannon and family and Douglas Cannon and family. Carole had previously, along with Larry, been co-owner and business manager of Galley's Auto Service for 43 years until her recent retirement. Carole started her career life at McCrory's in Mt. Pleasant, where she was a cashier, and later also worked for the Uber Co. in Scottdale as an office manager, after finishing school at East Huntingdon High School in 1959. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, where she was active in the vocal choir, bell choir, and the women's society, in addition to being a Sunday school teacher there. She later became a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, where she had also been a member of the choir. Carole and Larry loved to travel, and in earlier years visited much of the country together. She loved her family and always enjoyed being the host for Christmas and Easter, and cooking meals and being together with us all. She was a friend and confidant to many and gave inspiration, support, and strength to others. Her presence will be greatly missed. Due to the covid-19 restriction, private services will be held for the family in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, 724-547-3800. Interment will be in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Donations may be made to the Everson Civic Association, Christmas Light Fund, c/o Jean Luczka, 329 Maple St., Everson, PA 15631, in memory of Carole J. Galley. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.