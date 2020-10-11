1/1
Carole R. Walters
1932 - 2020
Carole Rae (Baird) Walters, 88, of Greensburg, formerly of Westmoreland City, passed away of natural causes Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Lindwood, She was born Oct. 1, 1932, and raised in Ruffsdale, a daughter of the late Woodrow N. and Olive R. (Bridges) Baird. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene L. Walters; brothers and sisters, Harold "Cy" Bridges, Woodrow Thomas Baird, and Joanne L. (Clifford) Hixson; and a grandson, Jason L. Walters. Carole met the love of her life, Gene, while they worked together in the mailroom of Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. Married in 1954, Carole and Gene made their home in Westmoreland City, and began to raise a family until Gene was called home to heaven in 1982. Carole did it all -- carpool mom, soccer mom, Scout mom, youth group mom, and working mom; and always made sure her children were in church on Sundays! Carole was a gifted conversationalist with a generous heart. She donated her time and money to many organizations throughout her lifetime. She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church (PCA) in North Huntingdon. Her volunteer roles included being a Sunday school teacher; treasurer of her local church-based Pioneer Clubs, committee member of Boy Scout Troop 273, Greensburg Garden Center member, just to name a few. Most notably, Carole worked for over 20 years at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. Many knew her as "Carol with an E!" She would go out of her way to help all in need. She was a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. She is survived by her children, Alan (Ellen) Walters, of Catawba, S.C., Lee Ann (Daniel) Wahl, of South Park, Brian (Edith Mendez Torres) Walters, of Jeannette, and David (Lisa) Walters, of Sellersville; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Walters, Seth (Leah) Walters, Abigail (Dylan) Davis, Faith (Joshua) Kleczka, Laura Walters, Raegan Walters, Jonathan Johnson, Austin Graham, and Adam Graham, and granddaughter-in-law, Lee C. Walters; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Alan Walters, Althea Walters, Hainley, Naomi, and Roman Davis, Bentley, Koleby, and Ayven Kleczka, and Madilyn Walters; her brother, James (Helena) Baird; her brother-in-law, Charles (Marilyn) Walters; her sister-in-law, Janet Bridges; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to covid-19, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date; time will be announced by the family. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, the Epilepsy Foundation www.epilepsy.com, or the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/donate.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
