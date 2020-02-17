|
Carole Ruch Watkins, 85, of Carroll Township, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital after a lingering illness. She was born Saturday, June 16, 1934, in Altoona and was a daughter of the late Claude and Edna (Shomo) Ruch. The family moved shortly to Pittsburgh, where Carole graduated from Oakland Catholic High School and enrolled in Carlow University (then Mt. Mercy College), graduating in 1956 with a B.S. in nursing. While there, she served an internship at Falk Clinic under Dr. Jonas Salk. Mrs. Watkins earned an M.Ed. degree from California University in 1977. For 16 years, Mrs. Watkins and her husband, Dr. John Pierce Watkins, served as first lady and president at California University of Pennsylvania. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Dr. John P. Watkins, of Charleroi; son, John G. Watkins and wife Amy, of Monongahela; daughter, Jennifer Watkins (John Soares), of Fredericksburg, Va.; and her beloved grandson, Jacob Watkins, of Monongahela. She was preceded in death by her precious grandson, John Brooks Watkins; her sister, Rita Shields; and her brother, Claude Ruch. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., and until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when prayers of transfer will be said in the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew the Apostle, Charleroi Campus, with Father Kevin Dominik as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Foundation for Cal U, 250 University Ave., California, PA 15419. Please put John Brooks Watkins in the memo line of your check. To sign the register book or leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.