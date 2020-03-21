Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline E. Swanson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline E. Swanson Obituary
Caroline E. (Harrold) Swanson, 85, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. She was born April 27, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lee and Caroline (Broker) Harrold. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an administrative assistant for Norwin School District at Norwin High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Swanson; a son, Robert Fulmer; and two brothers, Lee and Bill Harrold. Surviving are a daughter, Laurie Nock, of Springdale; four grandchildren, Nicole (Darrin) Paulovich, Jacob, Karlie and Damon Kock; one great-granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich; and a sister, Martha Reuss, of Hempfield Township. To honor Caroline's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -