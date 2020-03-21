|
Caroline E. (Harrold) Swanson, 85, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. She was born April 27, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lee and Caroline (Broker) Harrold. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an administrative assistant for Norwin School District at Norwin High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Swanson; a son, Robert Fulmer; and two brothers, Lee and Bill Harrold. Surviving are a daughter, Laurie Nock, of Springdale; four grandchildren, Nicole (Darrin) Paulovich, Jacob, Karlie and Damon Kock; one great-granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich; and a sister, Martha Reuss, of Hempfield Township. To honor Caroline's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.