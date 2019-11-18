|
|
Caroline (Angert) Lingenfelter, 55, of Trafford, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in her home. Caroline was born May 31, 1964, in Fulda, Germany, and was a daughter of Ully (Schiffner) Kelly (Dale) and the late Roger Angert. Caroline was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Adolf E. and Friederike "Oma" Schiffner; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Olive Angert and Thelma and David Kelly. In addition to her mom and dad, Ully and Dale, Caroline is survived by her son, Steve Staymates (Lauren); her grandchildren, Alison and Layla Staymates; her siblings, Daniela Rhody (Bob), Dale Kelly Jr., Robert Angert (Victoria), Dean Kelly (Melanie), Bergetta Hugus (Gene), Roger Angert Jr. (Jennifer) and Nicole Basile (Pete); her stepmother, Ruth Angert; several stepsiblings; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends; and her furbabies, Maxi and Bear.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A remembrance service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 8 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to help with expenses. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019