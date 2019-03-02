Caroline M. Grifffith, 90, of New Florence, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center, in Latrobe. She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in New Florence, the oldest daughter of the late John E. and Mary C. (Chesla) Moore. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Vincent Werder; second husband, J.D. Griffith; brother, John J. Moore; and sister, Louise Nesmith. Caroline is survived by many loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and extended family. Caroline served as the former New Florence Borough tax collector for many years as well as the executive secretary/treasurer for Griffith-Custer Steel Co.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where funeral service will be held at Noon Monday with the Rev. Norman Kaufman officiating. Entombment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

