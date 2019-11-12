|
Carolyn A. Grecco, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1936, in Butler and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Clara (Shuler) Trimbur. Carolyn was a loving homemaker who cared for her family. She had previously been employed by Heckett Engineering Co. of Butler and as a secretary for the Pullman Standard Car Manufacturing Co. She was also a graduate of Butler High School. She was a faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, where she was active in various roles including the church choir, faith formation instructor and Eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the church's Prayer Chain. Carolyn enjoyed music, art and poetry and as a youth received the Golden Poet Trophy presented by Milton Berle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Grecco; her son, James Grecco; and her siblings, William A. and Arthur William Trimbur, Sr. Mary Joseph Trimbur, Franciscan, Grace Mendus, Dorothy Mercurio, Patsy Trimbur, Peggy Phillips, Catherine Doerr, Helen Hohn, Suzy Reeves and Jeanne Lowe. She is survived by her loving and caring children, John Grecco Jr., Joseph (Dana) Grecco, Julene Grecco, Jeffrey Grecco, Jeremy (Marcy) Grecco, Jennifer Grecco and Jason (Ruth Ann) Grecco; eight grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Trimbur (Cora Grace); and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where the ministry of consolation will conduct a vigil service at 7:45 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 146 Hawthorne Road, Millvale, PA 15209; St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601; or St. John the Baptist Church, 416 S. Broadway, Scottdale, PA 15683. A special word of thanks to Patsy Silvis and Jamie Firestone for the tender and compassionate care they provided to Carolyn. To share a message of condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019