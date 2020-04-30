|
Carolyn A. Kolar Strohm, 80, of Alverton, passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 13, 1939, in Smithton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Suzanna Kolar. Carolyn was a member of Center Bethel Church of God, Alverton. She attended East Huntingdon School and was a homemaker. In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Some of her hobbies were reading, bird watching and gardening. Carolyn is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her loving and devoted children, Mark Strohm and his wife, Diana, of Alverton, Robin Dagro and husband, Joseph, of Independence, La., Jan Strohm, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kris Leonard and husband, Eric, of Alverton; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Art Kolar, of Ruffsdale; and her sisters-in-law, Jane Summy, of Scottdale, and Christine Bowser and husband, Larry, of Alverton. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Clay "Dean" Strohm (Jan. 24, 2019); grandson, Jared Mark Strohm; and brothers, Karl and Joseph Kolar. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with her friend and Pastor, Lee Kline, officiating. Interment will follow in Alverton Cemetery. A special thank you to Dary Ann Ullrich and Jackie Keefer from Excela Hospice for their professionalism and the care that was shown to Carolyn, as well as her family friend, Marvin Staggers, for all his visits. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences or send flowers, please visit www.kapr.com.