Carolyn Frances Wojton, 79, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at ACMH. She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Kittanning, to Gehart and Cecelia (Bielski) Wojton. Carolyn attended Ford City High School until the onset of her illness at age 16 during her junior year of high school. She was a licensed practical nurse. Carolyn loved her family, family gatherings, the Ford City community, talking to people, her Polish heritage, and most definitely her coffee. She had a strong devotion to her Catholic faith, having attended St. Francis of Paola Church and currently, Christ, Prince of Peace Church. Because of her, we all learned the true meaning of strength and compassion. She was preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her sister, Kathleen (Lawrence) Valasek; her nephews, Matthew (Keri) Valasek, and Benjamin (Erin) Valasek; and her niece, Jennifer (Shaun) Sperl. Also surviving are great-nieces and -nephews, Owen, Isabel, Isaac, and Jack Valasek, and Hannah, Livia and Madeline Sperl; an aunt, Mary Jo Wojton; and numerous cousins. Much gratitude and thanks to her caregivers and extended family of LifeSteps for the past 20 years. Thank you also to the doctors and nursing staff on 3C and 3D at ACMH and VNA Hospice for their care and compassion during her hospitalization. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, Ford City. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Church, Cadogan, with Father Alan Polczynski officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Cadogan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeSteps, 383 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001, or the Progressive Workshop, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201, where she worked for many years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store