C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233

Carolyn L. Mariani


1941 - 2020
Carolyn L. Mariani Obituary
Carolyn L. Mariani, 78, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born June 20, 1941, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Barnhart) Kirkland. Carolyn was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd of Greensburg. She worked for Sears and retired from the Tribune Review. She is survived by her husband, Antonio "Tony" Mariani; her daughter, Susan Plummer (Jerry), of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Katelyn Plummer, of Greensburg, and Brad Kush, of Tucson, Ariz.; and her brothers, Ronald E. Kirkland and Robert M. Kirkland, both of Youngwood. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Kirkland; her brother-in-law, Ronald Sadler; and her dog, Benji. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Podlinki officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. The family would like to thank the staff at Westmoreland Manor on 3C for their care.
