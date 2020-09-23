Carolyn M. (Yanuck) Harrold, 86, of Irwin, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. Mrs. Harrold was born June 20, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary K. (Powrozniak) Yanuck. She was an active member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. Carolyn had a strong faith and a devoted prayer life. She was a 1951 graduate of the former Hurst High School. Carolyn had been employed in a variety of jobs throughout her life, including working with a County Agent in Greensburg, the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. and Clevite Brush Co. in Cleveland. She married Elmer Harrold Nov. 30, 1974, and they resided in Irwin for most of their lives until their most recent move to St. Anne's. Carolyn was a loving wife, beloved sister and cherished aunt. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Elmer Harrold; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her in-laws, Andrew F. Shea, of Dallas, Texas, and Carolyn (Wojciak) Yanuck, of Mechanicsburg, who are left to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Regina Macko, Ruth Shea and Rudolph Yanuck Jr.; and by her niece, Andrea Shea. The family would like to thank everyone at St. Anne Home for all of their compassion and care. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of Carolyn's funeral service, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Sheldon Moore officiating. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Carolyn (Yanuck) Harrold. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
