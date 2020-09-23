1/1
Carolyn M. Harrold
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn M. (Yanuck) Harrold, 86, of Irwin, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. Mrs. Harrold was born June 20, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary K. (Powrozniak) Yanuck. She was an active member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. Carolyn had a strong faith and a devoted prayer life. She was a 1951 graduate of the former Hurst High School. Carolyn had been employed in a variety of jobs throughout her life, including working with a County Agent in Greensburg, the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. and Clevite Brush Co. in Cleveland. She married Elmer Harrold Nov. 30, 1974, and they resided in Irwin for most of their lives until their most recent move to St. Anne's. Carolyn was a loving wife, beloved sister and cherished aunt. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Elmer Harrold; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her in-laws, Andrew F. Shea, of Dallas, Texas, and Carolyn (Wojciak) Yanuck, of Mechanicsburg, who are left to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Regina Macko, Ruth Shea and Rudolph Yanuck Jr.; and by her niece, Andrea Shea. The family would like to thank everyone at St. Anne Home for all of their compassion and care. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of Carolyn's funeral service, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Sheldon Moore officiating. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Carolyn (Yanuck) Harrold. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved