Carolyn M. Kreuter, 93, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township) died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital. She was born June 23, 1927, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Richard Albert Christian and Margaret Welshons Keilbach. A homemaker, she also worked for Erie Insurance and Union Cleaners in Smithton. Carolyn loved to craft, making clothing for dolls, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton and Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Kreuter, and her sister, Ada Marie. She is survived by two sons, G. Richard Kreuter and wife, Beverly, of Mason, Ohio, and Rodney A. Kreuter and wife, Joyce, of State College, Pa. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Krista, Kelly, Nathan, Michael, and Rebecca; her great-grandchildren, Laura Beth, Kalvas, and William; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Olive Branch Cemetery, with Pastor Matt Stabe officiating. Arrangements are being handled by L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Smithton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store