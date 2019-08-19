|
Carolyn P. Pellis, born Nov. 17, 1942, went to heaven Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. In 1961, she graduated from Hempfield High School, where she also met the love of her life, the late Thomas M. Pellis. The two shared countless adventures together through their 51 years of marriage and laughed frequently. She never got over his passing. The family takes great comfort knowing they are reunited with the Lord in heaven. Carolyn worked at West Penn Power before starting her family. Thereafter, for 20 some years, she served as secretary and treasurer of Pellis Construction Co. She obtained her real estate license and enjoyed helping people find their homes. She was always learning new skills and took classes from computers to golf in later life. Carolyn adored her grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She blessed everyone who knew her with her wonderful sense of humor, kindness, amazing smile and laugh. Carolyn was a daughter of the late Joseph C. Patrick and Mary L. Patrick, of Crabtree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Pellis; and a sister, Eleanor Lenz. She is survived by four children, Thomas P. Pellis, John "Jack" M. Pellis and wife Carla, Dreux Pellis and Carolyn "Kelly" Pellis, all of Greensburg; 10 grandchildren, Tommy, Isabella, John Paul, Marissa, Roman, Angelo, Mia Rose, Zachary, Justin and Eric Pellis; a sister, Mary Lou Carter and her husband William, of Crabtree; brother, Gregory Patrick and wife Kathy, of Greensburg; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Pellis and Carole Pellis, both of Greensburg; a brother-in-law, Gary Lenz, of Williamsburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also thankful for her special and continuing relationships with Michele Pellis and Shelly Spalla, with whom she spent many hours and loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Carolyn from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Priests' Health and Retirement Funds, Diocese of Greensburg, 723 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Our family would like to thank Excela Health Latrobe IMU and Excela Health Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Carolyn's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019