Carolyn Thatcher, 55, of Export, lost her courageous batter with cancer Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Canterbury Place Family Hospice with her loving parents by her side. She was born Dec. 1, 1964. She was the loving daughter of George "Butch" and Carlotta (Biesuz) Thatcher. She was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and ICM School of Business. She worked in the medical field for years. Prior to her illness, she was employed at Walmart in Delmont. She is now rejoicing in heaven with her paternal grandparents, George H. and Harriet L. Thatcher; maternal grandparent, Eli and Mary (Mediate) Biesuz; and her uncle, Bob Thatcher. In addition to her parents, Carolyn will be sadly missed by her siblings, George (Donna) Thatcher, of Export, Greg (Nikki) Thatcher, of Trafford, and Carla (Shawn) Burns, of Harrison City; adored nieces and nephews, Harrison (godson) and Haley Thatcher, Tanner, Paige and Olivia Thatcher, and Brenden Burns (godson) and her fiance Keith Penn. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her fur-baby, Eli. Carolyn's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Shadyside Hospital and Canterbury Place for their loving and compassionate care and all her visitors who inspired and encouraged her. They made her days a little brighter, giving her comfort and peace.
Friends and family welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary Church, Export, with Father Eric Dinga as celebrant and Father Dan Ulyshney as concelebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Carolyn's name to St. Mary Church, Export, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 18, 2019