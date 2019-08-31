Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
314 Bullitt Avenue
Jeannette, PA
Carolyn V. Miller Obituary
Carolyn Virginia Long Miller, 92, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of the late Elmer St. Clair and Edna Evelyn Ray Long. She previously worked as a telephone switchboard operator at IUP. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette, where she was a church elder, Sunday school teacher and helped with the food pantry. She also volunteered at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital and for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Amaranth Jeannette Court No. 25, where she was past patron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer C. "Pete" Miller Jr.; brother, John St. Clair Long; sister, Evelyn Margaret Long Houch Krause; and son-in-law, John Dirling. She is survived by two children, Theodore "Theo" Miller and his wife, Trich, of Jeannette, and Patricia "Pat" Dirling, of Larimer; four grandchildren, Eric Miller and wife, Dina, Chad Miller and wife, Maria, Todd Dirling and wife, Melissa, and Katie Jones and husband, Tim; seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Giana, Adee, Cole and Eric Miller and Ella and Hannah Dirling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, with the Rev. William King officiating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Carolyn's family would like to the Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
