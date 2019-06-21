Carolyn "Carol" (Lenhart) Weiss, 87, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon. She was born Oct. 10, 1931 in Circleville, North Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late J. Rush and Ruby (Davidson) Lenhart. Carolyn graduated from North Huntingdon High School Class of 1949, attended Burroughs Business School and worked for the National Supply Co. in Pittsburgh. She was the organist for the former Bethel United Presbyterian Church and a Sunday school teacher. Carolyn received a B.A. from Muskingum College and taught for 17 years in the Gateway School District. She did graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State and the University of Indiana of Pennsylvania. She was a member of Hannastown Golf Club, Greensburg Garden Club, the National Retired Teachers Association, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and the U.S. Golf Association, and a former volunteer at Redstone Highlands. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, David L. Weiss; brothers, Donald R. Lenhart (Sally) and Joseph R. Lenhart Jr. (Mary Ann); and sisters, Lois Stough (Clarence) and Ruth Zatorsky. Surviving are her brothers, David Lenhart and his wife, Maxine, and Paul Lenhart and his wife, Pat, and brother-in-law, Joseph Zatorsky, all of North Huntingdon; also many nieces and nephews. We would like to offer many, many thanks to the staff of the Terrace Unit at Redstone, Redstone at Home Hospice, and the many hospice volunteers for the care and kindness given to Carolyn.

At her request, there was no viewing, and entombment was private. Arrangements were handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.

Those wishing may contribute to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.