Carrie A. Conroy, 57, of Rillton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born June 10, 1962, in Jeannette, a daughter of Glenn and Jean (Clugsten) Minerva. Carrie was a graduate of Hempfield Senior High School, Class of 1980, and enjoyed baking, dancing and spending time with her family. Carrie will be remembered for the immense love she had for her adoring family, and for her ability to light up a room with her smile. While her outer beauty was undeniable, it was her caring nature and selfless approach to life that allowed her beauty to shine inside and out. Family and friends will fondly share stories about her sticking up for her younger brothers, her willingness to take on anyone in an arm wrestling match and the way she let loose on the dance floor. Her strength through the years is something to be admired and we know she will be remembered for it by every person her life touched, and for her amazing cookies. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Conroy; daughter, Heather Conroy and her husband, Travis Rohrbaugh; brothers, Glenn (Gina) Minerva and Mike Minerva; and nieces and nephews, Colton, Alex and Emily.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Footstepsforrecovery.com. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, 2019