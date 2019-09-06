Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Schwickrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie A. Schwickrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie A. Schwickrath Obituary
Carrie A. Schwickrath passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family at Westmoreland Hospital. She was predeceased in death by her son, Colin Hamilton, and father, Paul Schwickrath. She is survived by her mother, Emma Schwickrath; sister, Lori, and husband, Marc Shasko; brother, Pj Schwickrath (Amber Koshinsky); nieces, Darian and Carleen Shasko and Emma Schwickrath; and nephew, Logan Schwickrath. Your life was a blessing, your money a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
At her request, services are private. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
For online condolences, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.