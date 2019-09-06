|
|
Carrie A. Schwickrath passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family at Westmoreland Hospital. She was predeceased in death by her son, Colin Hamilton, and father, Paul Schwickrath. She is survived by her mother, Emma Schwickrath; sister, Lori, and husband, Marc Shasko; brother, Pj Schwickrath (Amber Koshinsky); nieces, Darian and Carleen Shasko and Emma Schwickrath; and nephew, Logan Schwickrath. Your life was a blessing, your money a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
At her request, services are private. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood.
For online condolences, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019