Carrie Deane Clawson, 95, formerly of Bolivar, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Linwood, Greensburg. She was born July 25, 1924, in Robinson, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Donahue Hall. She resided in Bolivar most of her life and was highly respected and known beyond the boundaries of the town. Carrie Deane was "famous" for her scrumptious homemade bread, rolls, cinnamon buns, cakes, pies and more. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many others are proud owners of her crocheted blankets. For many years, her Bolivar neighbors and friends canned beets, made garden special and more in her well suited basement. She provided, over the years, donated baked goods to churches and elder care homes. Perhaps, though, she is best remembered as an extremely gracious, loving, kind, mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to Carrie Deane than her family, neighbors and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, William Z. Clawson, who died in 2002, and these siblings, Isabell, Grace, Joseph, Patty and Charlotte. She is survived by two sons, William (Betty) Clawson and Dennis (Carol) Clawson; a sister, Betty Graymus; a brother, Paul Hall; five grandchildren, Billie Sue (Dave) Early, Kimberly Clawson, Adam (Carolyn) Clawson, Stephanie (Mike) Zezzo and Suzanne (John) Dzvonick, who all loved her and spent many days and nights learning how to cook and bake. She is also survived by these great-grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Early, Ashley Victoriana, Breanna, Danielle and Evan Clawson, Cole and Sophia Zezzo and Lydia and Lucas Dzvoncik; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge the love and care provided by the Bolivar "family." Super special thanks goes to Pat Skavang and Katthy Griffith as well as Michael Robertson, who were there every step of the way. Many, many other relatives, neighbors and friends are also thanked for friendly visits, occasional personal care and the delivery of delicious food. A huge thank you is to be given to Newhaven Court's highly skilled and caring staff and the nurses and staff from Bridges Hospice. A private graveside burial will take place at the Bolivar Westview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A well deserved memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923. To leave a condolence or tribute for Carrie Deane or her family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.